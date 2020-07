Transformers Earthrise Titan Class Scorponok Found At US Retail

Just a few minutes after our first Earthrise Sky Lynx US sighting , no we can confirm that*Earthrise Titan Class Scorponok has been found at US Retail. It seems that Target is getting big toys this year. Scorponok was spotted by 2005 Boards member*Dirge121*at*Target in Boise, Indiana for*$159.99. Use DPCI code*087-16-1984 to track this Titan. Stay safe and happy hunting!The post Transformers Earthrise Titan Class Scorponok Found At US Retail appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM