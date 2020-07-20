Super_Megatron Instagram: colin_tfcon Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 45,008

Transformers Earthrise Commander Class Sky Lynx Out At US Retail



Attention Earthtise collectors! 2005 Boards member*EdHaskel*was lucky to find the new*Transformers Earthrise Commander Class Sky Lynx at US Retail. The second War For Cybertron Commander Class figure was found at Target in*Birmingham, Alabama just a few hours ago. For those interested in tracking Sky Lynx, you can check it with DPCI number 087-16-4497. Stay safe and happy hunting!



