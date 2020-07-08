|
Transformers Earthrise WFC-E41 Deluxe Runabout Listed In Targets System
Attention fans and collectors! 2005 Boards member*HoneyBee86*is giving us the heads up of a new listing found in Target’s system:*Transformers Earthrise WFC-E41 Deluxe Runabout. This was not so unexpected considering we already know that a new Earthrise Runamuck is coming
. Now we can complete the Battlecharger duo in the Earthrise collection. Could this be a new Target exclusive? Stay tuned with TFW2005 for more updates! Now click on the discussion link below and share your expectations on the 2005 Boards!
The post Transformers Earthrise WFC-E41 Deluxe Runabout Listed In Targets System
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca