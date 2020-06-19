Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page Yolopark Bumblebee Movie Earth Mode Optimus Prime PLAMO (Model Kit) Annoucement
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 09:00 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 46,430
Yolopark Bumblebee Movie Earth Mode Optimus Prime PLAMO (Model Kit) Annoucement


Yolopark, known by their impressive (and expensive) Bumblebee Movie Cybertronian Optimus Prime IIES (Internal Interconnect Endoskeleton System), have surprised us with the announcement of a new*Bumblebee Movie Earth Mode Optimus Prime PLAMO (Model Kit) in the works. This new project was revealed via Yolopark MeWe account*as part of their ongoing line of model kits. Yolopark’s PLAMO model kits are*quite detailed, poseable and challenging to build, most of them come unpainted but with all the parts in the base color, just for you to add details or extra paint if you want. According to the information shared &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Yolopark Bumblebee Movie Earth Mode Optimus Prime PLAMO (Model Kit) Annoucement appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________


Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Old Today, 09:35 PM   #2
OptimusB38
Optimus B
OptimusB38's Avatar
Join Date: May 2014
Location: St Catharines
Posts: 822
Re: Yolopark Bumblebee Movie Earth Mode Optimus Prime PLAMO (Model Kit) Annoucement
Mine
OptimusB38 is offline   Reply With Quote
Old Today, 10:04 PM   #3
optimusb39
Animated
optimusb39's Avatar
Join Date: Aug 2015
Location: st. catherines ontario
Posts: 1,704
Re: Yolopark Bumblebee Movie Earth Mode Optimus Prime PLAMO (Model Kit) Annoucement
Lmao!
optimusb39 is online now   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping






Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Transformers G2 Yellow Constructicon Devastator Set Near Complete FREE SHIPPING
Transformers
Transformers Prime Beast Hunters Deluxe Class Predacon Skystalker In Package Toy
Transformers
Transformers Power of the Primes Deluxe DINOBOT SNARL Figure Hasbro 2017
Transformers
Transformers Generations - Deluxe - THUNDERCRACKER - MOC - Video Game Style
Transformers
VENOM 2008 HASBRO MARVEL TRANSFORMERS CROSSOVERS HOT ROD CAR - LOOSE
Transformers
Transformers Gigawatt Back to the Future EXCLUSIVE 35th Anniversary read
Transformers
Transformers G1 Reissue Commemorative Series III Thundercracker MISB
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 10:27 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2021, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.