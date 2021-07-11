|
Vintage Transformers Beast Wars Megatron Reissue Out In Canada
Thanks to friend site Cybertron
.ca we can confirm that the*Vintage Transformers Beast Wars Megatron has been found at Canadian retail. The classic Beast Wars Megatron mold from the 90’s was found at a Walmart in Winnipeg, Manitoba for*$69.97 CAD ($56.17 approximately). Yesssss! Happt hunting to all fellow Canadian collectors!
The post Vintage Transformers Beast Wars Megatron Reissue Out In Canada
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers, and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca