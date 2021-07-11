Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Super_Megatron
Vintage Transformers Beast Wars Megatron Reissue Out In Canada


Thanks to friend site Cybertron.ca we can confirm that the*Vintage Transformers Beast Wars Megatron has been found at Canadian retail. The classic Beast Wars Megatron mold from the 90’s was found at a Walmart in Winnipeg, Manitoba for*$69.97 CAD ($56.17 approximately). Yesssss! Happt hunting to all fellow Canadian collectors!

The post Vintage Transformers Beast Wars Megatron Reissue Out In Canada appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



