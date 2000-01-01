Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Today, 09:23 AM   #1
s3n3ch
Generation 1
Join Date: Jul 2014
Location: Val-d'or
Posts: 48
S3n3ch "spring sale" :)OS Bruticus, OS Predaking, Metroplex, DX9 Blitzwing +++
All prices are in CDN funds, shipping is not included but i ship to actual shipping price, i can combine or remove the box to save on it.. i accept email transfert (no fees) or paypal (add 3% fees), if you have any questions etc.. please contact me by Private message, thank you!! (smoke free house, all was in closed display cases..)


-OS jinBao Bruticus, all accessories, no box: 135$
-OS JinBao Predaking, all accessories + addon kit, no box: 135$
-OS KBB Hound (the bigversion), no box: 35$

-DX9 Gewalt (MP Blitzwing), all acc and box: 135$

-Hasbro Dark of the moon Sentinel Price, no box, include weapons: 30$

-KO OS TFC Silverbot, 15$

-Hasbro Metroplex, all acc and box: 200$
Attached Thumbnails
Click image for larger version Name: OS_Bruticus.jpg Views: 0 Size: 88.8 KB ID: 36261   Click image for larger version Name: OS_predaking.jpg Views: 0 Size: 95.5 KB ID: 36262   Click image for larger version Name: OS_Hound.jpg Views: 0 Size: 76.8 KB ID: 36263   Click image for larger version Name: dx9_ok.jpg Views: 0 Size: 66.6 KB ID: 36264   Click image for larger version Name: metroplex OK.jpg Views: 0 Size: 65.7 KB ID: 36265  

Click image for larger version Name: sentinelOK.jpg Views: 0 Size: 44.6 KB ID: 36266   Click image for larger version Name: silver-skid.jpg Views: 0 Size: 63.4 KB ID: 36267  
