S3n3ch "spring sale" :)OS Bruticus, OS Predaking, Metroplex, DX9 Blitzwing +++ All prices are in CDN funds, shipping is not included but i ship to actual shipping price, i can combine or remove the box to save on it.. i accept email transfert (no fees) or paypal (add 3% fees), if you have any questions etc.. please contact me by Private message, thank you!! (smoke free house, all was in closed display cases..)





-OS jinBao Bruticus, all accessories, no box: 135$

-OS JinBao Predaking, all accessories + addon kit, no box: 135$

-OS KBB Hound (the bigversion), no box: 35$



-DX9 Gewalt (MP Blitzwing), all acc and box: 135$



-Hasbro Dark of the moon Sentinel Price, no box, include weapons: 30$



-KO OS TFC Silverbot, 15$



-Hasbro Metroplex, all acc and box: 200$ Attached Thumbnails



