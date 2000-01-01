PTK 2017 Year Of The Rooster SalesThread!

Got some items that i need to get rid of ASAP!



**Prices Do Not Include Shipping**

**Will Meet-up if Requested**

**Prices ARE Negotiable**

**Pictures available upon Request**





Titans Return/Generations/Combiner Wars/CHUG/FOC/Classics/FOC/BotShots/Botcon

Tokyo ToyShow Dreadwing and Smokescreen MISB - $65

Generations Voy. Whirl $15(No Stickers)

Titans Return MOSC Triggerhappy $23

Titans Return Astrotrain Loose - $18

TFCC Timelines Airazor - $35

Generations Dreadwing (Blue Bomber) - $14

Generations Warpath - $14

RTS Autobot Jazz - $16

Generations Darkmount - $14

TF Gen.Ultimate Gift Set(MISB) (G2 Jazz, Combat Hero OP, LGNDS Motorbreath and Thundercracker) - $70

FOC Bruticus Loose - $55

BotShots - Megatron Launcher -$10 MOSC

BotShots - Barricade - $4 MOSC

BotShots - Starscream - $4 MOSC

BotShots - Scourge, Kup, Blitzwing - $12 MOSC

BotShots - Optimus Prime, Cindersaur, Jazz(Clear) - $12 MOSC

Gen. DLX IDW Megatron - $13

Heroes Of Cybertron PVC Megatron MOSC - $4

Heroes OF Cybertron PVC Skywarp MOSC - $4

Optimus Prime MR. Potato-Head MISB - $10