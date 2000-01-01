Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Today, 02:54 PM   #1
PredaconTheKing
Predacon Grand Emporor
Join Date: Feb 2017
Location: Mississauga
Posts: 9
PTK 2017 Year Of The Rooster SalesThread!
Got some items that i need to get rid of ASAP!

**Prices Do Not Include Shipping**
**Will Meet-up if Requested**
**Prices ARE Negotiable**
**Pictures available upon Request**


Titans Return/Generations/Combiner Wars/CHUG/FOC/Classics/FOC/BotShots/Botcon
Tokyo ToyShow Dreadwing and Smokescreen MISB - $65
Generations Voy. Whirl $15(No Stickers)
Titans Return MOSC Triggerhappy $23
Titans Return Astrotrain Loose - $18
TFCC Timelines Airazor - $35
Generations Dreadwing (Blue Bomber) - $14
Generations Warpath - $14
RTS Autobot Jazz - $16
Generations Darkmount - $14
TF Gen.Ultimate Gift Set(MISB) (G2 Jazz, Combat Hero OP, LGNDS Motorbreath and Thundercracker) - $70
FOC Bruticus Loose - $55
BotShots - Megatron Launcher -$10 MOSC
BotShots - Barricade - $4 MOSC
BotShots - Starscream - $4 MOSC
BotShots - Scourge, Kup, Blitzwing - $12 MOSC
BotShots - Optimus Prime, Cindersaur, Jazz(Clear) - $12 MOSC
Gen. DLX IDW Megatron - $13
Heroes Of Cybertron PVC Megatron MOSC - $4
Heroes OF Cybertron PVC Skywarp MOSC - $4
Optimus Prime MR. Potato-Head MISB - $10
Last edited by PredaconTheKing; Today at 02:58 PM.
