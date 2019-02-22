|
War For Cybertron: Siege Wave 1 Deluxes Found In Italy
Fellow Italian fans can start hunting the new Siege figures at their local retail. 2005 Boards member*SkyJack92*is giving us the heads up that*War For Cybertron: Siege Wave 1 Deluxes (Sideswipe, Cog, Hound and Skytread) were spotted at*Toy store “Il Paradiso dei Bimbi” in Genoa, together with Leader Class Shockwave. Happy hunting!
