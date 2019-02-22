|
Transformers Takara Tomy Legends EX Blue Big Convoy In-Hand Images
Via the Hobbymizer Hong Kong Discuss Facebook Group
, we have our first set of in-hand images of the Takara Tomy Legends EX Blue Big Convoy figure. This figure seems to be similar to the Lucky Draw Blue Big Convoy
offered through a contest in TV Magazine in 1999. He was later later introduced in the E-Hobby comics as the Primus Vanguard Leader. The images reveal a very nice new deco in both modes, and there are some images with Blue Big Convoy next to Magna Convoy (E-Hobby exclusive redeco of Classics Optimus Prime). Both are closely related » Continue Reading.
