TFcon is very happy to welcome Dan Gilvezan the voices of Bumblebee, Goldbug, Hot Spot, Outback, Rollbar, Scamper, Skids, and Snapdragon in Transformers Generation 1 as a guest at TFcon Los Angeles 2023. He is also well known for his role as Spider-Man in Spider-Man and His Amazing Friends. Dan will be taking part in an autograph session with the attendees of TFcon ? America?s Ultimate Transformers Fan Experience. Please check the TFcon website for the full guest signing schedule prior to the event for the exact time. Dan Gilvezan is presented by The Chosen Prime
