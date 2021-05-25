|
Transformers x Quiccs: Megatron Vinyl Bust, Pre-Orders Open May 29th
Pre-orders for the latest
officially licensed Transformers x Quiccs Vinyl Bust open May 29th at Mighty Jaxx
: The Autobots have been leading the ring at Party Night with Bumblebee’s MC-ing, but the Decepticons are not to be outdone. Representing the pillar of street art and graffiti, Megatron is here to show off his creative prowess! With his menacing grin and imposing stature, be glad that the only kind of bombing he’s gonna be doing today is graffiti! With his metallic spray can, the leader of Decepticons paints the town black, literally! $249 or 3 monthly installments of $83, » Continue Reading.
The post Transformers x Quiccs: Megatron Vinyl Bust, Pre-Orders Open May 29th
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca