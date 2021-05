Transformers x Quiccs: Megatron Vinyl Bust, Pre-Orders Open May 29th

Pre-orders for the latest officially licensed Transformers x Quiccs Vinyl Bust open May 29th at Mighty Jaxx : The Autobots have been leading the ring at Party Night with Bumblebee’s MC-ing, but the Decepticons are not to be outdone. Representing the pillar of street art and graffiti, Megatron is here to show off his creative prowess! With his menacing grin and imposing stature, be glad that the only kind of bombing he’s gonna be doing today is graffiti! With his metallic spray can, the leader of Decepticons paints the town black, literally! $249 or 3 monthly installments of $83, » Continue Reading. The post Transformers x Quiccs: Megatron Vinyl Bust, Pre-Orders Open May 29th appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM