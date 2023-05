evenstaves you renegade maverick Join Date: Mar 2017 Location: les Milles Isles Posts: 3,293

Big TF collection featured on PawnStars (old?)



Just listening to these sumb*tches trying to undersell him, on a collection like that? makes me furious



https://vm.tiktok.com/ZM28x25TN/

https://vm.tiktok.com/ZM28x8vsd/

https://vm.tiktok.com/ZM28x8vsd/

https://vm.tiktok.com/ZM28xNM2Q/ I just got sent this, so it could be an old one that everyone already knows about, but I just saw it for the first time (sorry for it?s TikTok links)

