|
Walgreens Exclusive Power Of The Primes Wreck-Gat Found In The US
Some items sure take their time to be found, but patience is part of our collector’s life. We are glad to report that the Walgreens Exclusive Power Of The Primes Wreck-Gar has been found in the US. Power Of The Primes Wreck-Gar is a remold and repaint of the Takara Unite Warriors Deluxe Groove mold. Previously spotted in Canada
*and*Taiwan
, it was finally found in the US by Instagram user mcucollector24
at a Walgreens in Sacramento, northern California for $17.99. There you are guys, let the hunt begin! Time to dash to your local Walgreens to try to » Continue Reading.
