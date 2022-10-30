Thanks to*Ryan Speaks Geek YouTube channel,
we can share for you the*Hasbro Transformers Panel at London Comic Con 2022. This 7-minute video features all the Transformers reveals of the event which were commented mainly by Hasbro brand marketer*Ben MacCrae
*who gave us some interesting details about these new upcoming figures, including HasLab Deathsaurus: Holiday Optimus Prime was inspired by the Christmas Star Wars products. Holiday Prime development started while back when*Lenny Panzica was still working in the Transformers team (now he’s working in the G.I Joe team), Lenny worked in the sculpt originally and it was finished by Mark » Continue Reading.
