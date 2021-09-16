HasLab Victory Saber ? Tier 2 Revealed: Autobot Stand
The official HasLab Victory Saber website have updated with the reveal of the second tier of othis crowdfunding campaign: the Autobot stand. This is an articulated display base for Victory Saber for robot and alt mode. This stand will be unlocked once the campaign reaches 17000 backers. Dont miss the chance to support the*Haslab Crowdfund Transformers Victory Saber*which has got more than 7800 backers at the moment and its closer to the goal of 11000 backers. See all the images after the break and join to the ongoing discussion on the 2005 Boards!
