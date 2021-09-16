Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page HasLab Victory Saber ? Tier 2 Revealed: Autobot Stand
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 12:40 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 47,151
HasLab Victory Saber ? Tier 2 Revealed: Autobot Stand


The official HasLab Victory Saber website have updated with the reveal of the second tier of othis crowdfunding campaign: the Autobot stand. This is an articulated display base for Victory Saber for robot and alt mode. This stand will be unlocked once the campaign reaches 17000 backers. Dont miss the chance to support the*Haslab Crowdfund Transformers Victory Saber*which has got more than 7800 backers at the moment and its closer to the goal of 11000 backers. See all the images after the break and join to the ongoing discussion on the 2005 Boards!

The post HasLab Victory Saber – Tier 2 Revealed: Autobot Stand appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________


Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers, and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Old Today, 12:40 PM   #2
UsernamePrime
G.I. Joe is better.
UsernamePrime's Avatar
Join Date: Jan 2020
Location: Ontario
Posts: 785
Re: HasLab Victory Saber ? Tier 2 Revealed: Autobot Stand
laaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaame
__________________
List of TF figures I'm looking to buy: http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showthread.php?t=79048

List of TF figures I'm looking to sell/trade: http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showthread.php?t=79504

Feedback: http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showthread.php?t=79180

Video tour of my collection May 2021: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5Exq8E4tHws
UsernamePrime is offline   Reply With Quote
Old Today, 12:52 PM   #3
delrue
Armada
delrue's Avatar
Join Date: Sep 2020
Location: SK
Posts: 677
Re: HasLab Victory Saber ? Tier 2 Revealed: Autobot Stand
Autobot Stand, converts from a stand to a stand.
delrue is online now   Reply With Quote
Old Today, 01:13 PM   #4
Abominus Prime
Generation 1
Abominus Prime's Avatar
Join Date: Jul 2016
Location: Canada
Posts: 24
Re: HasLab Victory Saber ? Tier 2 Revealed: Autobot Stand
If this doesn't make it to 20,000 And at 20,000 the reveal ahem... the shield. There's GOING to be one upset Fan base lol.
Abominus Prime is online now   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping





Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
2014 Transformers Hero Mashers Strong arm Action Figure Toy
Transformers
Hasbro Transformers Hoist with Refute Armada/PowerGlide Universe instructions
Transformers
Transformers Ratchet 13/30 Collectible Character Card 3D PUZZLE 2014
Transformers
Transformers Optimus Prime 1/30 Collectible Character Card 3D PUZZLE 2014
Transformers
Transformers Generations - Deluxe - JUNKHEAP Junkion - MOC
Transformers
Vintage Transformer Bootleg Tank Decopac caketop used good
Transformers
Transformers Bumblebee Battle OPS Metallic-Masterpiece Costco excl. rare
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 01:36 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2021, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.