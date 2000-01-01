Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Today, 09:58 PM   #1
RLLD
Generation 1
Join Date: Oct 2015
Location: Alberta
Posts: 17
WTB Xtransbot Andras
Paypal ready

must ship to alberta

MIB required, MISB is preferred.
