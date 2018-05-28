|
Unseen Generation 1 Mirage, Ravage, and Bluestreak animation models and color guides
has shared some interesting early material from the production of the original Generation 1 Transformers animation. Among the material posted to date is an animation model for Mirage which features some slightly different proportions and a very different head, complete with a head crest. This prototypical design takes a few more liberties with Mirage’s chest, making it smaller, and exposing more of the body beneath it unlike the final model and the toy it was based on. The alternate head design is also more of a departure from the original toy and the final animation mode, » Continue Reading.
