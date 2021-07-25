The official*A Bathing Ape website
*have updated their listing of the new*Be@rbrick*x Transformers Optimus Prime BAPE (R) Red now with images of the packaging and some new stock images. These*Be@rbrick*figures start out like cute, dumpy, cartoon bear versions of their classic selves, but like many pieces of Transformers merchandise ? they transform into more traditionally proportioned robot modes.*This is the third BAPE inspired*Be@rbrick*in the market following the*Bape (R) green version
*and*Bape black version
. They are coming in the*in the ?200% size? standing 14.5 cm tall. This figure has just been out in Japan for*?7480 ($65.79) and it will be » Continue Reading.
Be@rbrick x Transformers Optimus Prime BAPE (R) Red Packaging & New Stock Images
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
