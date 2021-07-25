Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Be@rbrick x Transformers Optimus Prime BAPE (R) Red Packaging & New Stock Images


The official A Bathing Ape website have updated their listing of the new Be@rbrick x Transformers Optimus Prime BAPE (R) Red now with images of the packaging and some new stock images. These Be@rbrick figures start out like cute, dumpy, cartoon bear versions of their classic selves, but like many pieces of Transformers merchandise – they transform into more traditionally proportioned robot modes. This is the third BAPE inspired Be@rbrick in the market following the Bape (R) green version and Bape black version. They are coming in the in the "200% size" standing 14.5 cm tall. This figure has just been out in Japan for ¥7480 ($65.79).

The post Be@rbrick x Transformers Optimus Prime BAPE (R) Red Packaging & New Stock Images appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



