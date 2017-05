Ironwave Master in disguise Join Date: Jun 2012 Location: Laval, QC Posts: 1,704

What if Hasbro weren't owners I don't know if this has been discussed or not.



Like the title states, what if Transformers was owned by Disney instead, what would the outcome of the franchise be like? Would we have what we have today? A huge fandom, 4 movies and a 5th one coming out late June, a huge toyline, a huge comic book list, novels, games etc...

Such heroic nonsense!



My Want items __________________