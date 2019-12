Thundercracker and Refraktor 3 Pack Transformers War for Cybertron Siege Galleries On

Time for another round of Siege catch up galleries!* Today we are taking a look at Thundercracker and the Refraktor (Reflector) Reconnaissance Team 3 Pack. Thundercracker completes the original seeker trio, pairing up with his brothers Starscream and Skywarp .* The Refraktor set gives us a really solid all in one offering for the photo squad, complete with toy colors and additional pieces for the original 80s camera mode.* The box presentation and companion booklet really expand the lore of the team with weapons and abilities all with photography based themes. Both are well done and great rank fillers