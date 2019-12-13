|
Nezha x Transformers Power Up Pack In-Hand Images
Thanks to Mr Tao Toys On Weibo we have an extensive set of images of the recently released*Nezha x Transformers Power Up Pack. This figure was offered via Transformers flagship store
*on TMall (Chinese e-commerce website) just a few days ago and now we have our first closer look at this curious crossover aimed to the Chinese market. The figure, named Nezha Power Up Pack, comes in a new original design which includes a small articulated Nezha figure that can be placed inside the robot to become the “Protector Of The Human World” (as indicated in the box). The robot » Continue Reading.
