Studio Series Bumblebee Movie Deluxe Ironhide In-Hand Images



Also coming to us today from chefatron on Youtube is an in-hand gallery of the upcoming Studio Series Bumblebee Movie Deluxe Ironhide figure! A redeco/retool of the previous Deluxe Ratchet figure, Ironhide is shown off here in both his robot and vehicle modes as well as posed with his gun accessory. He is also compared with a variety of other Ironhide and Bumblebee movie figures. Ironhide is overall looking very accurate to his on-screen model indeed. Check out the gallery and review after the break!



