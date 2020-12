Outtsyder Another 1 Bites The Dust Join Date: Jun 2007 Location: Parts Unknown Posts: 410

Re: Length of Optimus Prime I can't find the exact dimensions of the truck model, but according to TFWiki, the truck itself is a White Freightliner WFT-8664T cab-over. I only did a cursory Google search, but I hope that'll be a starting point in researching the info you need. Good luck.



