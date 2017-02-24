Super_Megatron Twitter: @Super_Megatron Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 37,080

Titans Return Sixshot arrives at US retail



We’ve got word that the new Titans Return leader class Sixshot has at long last been found on US retail store shelves. The six-changer was spotted on the shelves of a Target in California by TFW2005 member Megablah. A seriously cool release, Sixshot features all six modes of the original toy – even if one is unofficial in this showing. He’s the first new six-changer to be seen on US retail shelves since the release of Megatron and Galvatron in the original Robots in Disguise line in 2001, and he won’t be the last, as Quickswitch is planned*for a release



The post







More... We’ve got word that the new Titans Return leader class Sixshot has at long last been found on US retail store shelves. The six-changer was spotted on the shelves of a Target in California by TFW2005 member Megablah. A seriously cool release, Sixshot features all six modes of the original toy – even if one is unofficial in this showing. He’s the first new six-changer to be seen on US retail shelves since the release of Megatron and Galvatron in the original Robots in Disguise line in 2001, and he won’t be the last, as Quickswitch is planned*for a release » Continue Reading. The post Titans Return Sixshot arrives at US retail appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM

80s Toy Expo 2017 - Sunday April 30th



__________________