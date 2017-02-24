We’ve got word that the new Titans Return leader class Sixshot has at long last been found on US retail store shelves. The six-changer was spotted on the shelves of a Target in California by TFW2005 member Megablah. A seriously cool release, Sixshot features all six modes of the original toy – even if one is unofficial in this showing. He’s the first new six-changer to be seen on US retail shelves since the release of Megatron and Galvatron in the original Robots in Disguise line in 2001, and he won’t be the last, as Quickswitch is planned*for a release » Continue Reading.