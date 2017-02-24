Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page Titans Return Sixshot arrives at US retail
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Calendar Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 06:50 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Twitter: @Super_Megatron
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 37,080
Titans Return Sixshot arrives at US retail


We’ve got word that the new Titans Return leader class Sixshot has at long last been found on US retail store shelves. The six-changer was spotted on the shelves of a Target in California by TFW2005 member Megablah. A seriously cool release, Sixshot features all six modes of the original toy – even if one is unofficial in this showing. He’s the first new six-changer to be seen on US retail shelves since the release of Megatron and Galvatron in the original Robots in Disguise line in 2001, and he won’t be the last, as Quickswitch is planned*for a release &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Titans Return Sixshot arrives at US retail appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________
80s Toy Expo 2017 - Sunday April 30th
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Old Today, 06:55 PM   #2
Nocturn
Beast Wars Enthusiast
Nocturn's Avatar
Join Date: Sep 2007
Location: Calgary
Posts: 4,510
Re: Titans Return Sixshot arrives at US retail
wait really

Since when does Canada get stuff first
Nocturn is online now   Reply With Quote
Old Today, 06:57 PM   #3
canprime
Cybertron
Join Date: Jun 2007
Location: Toronto
Posts: 1,180
Re: Titans Return Sixshot arrives at US retail
Man look at that Voltron product. Hurry up already with releasing that stuff here!!!
canprime is online now   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping










Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Transformers g1 grimlock with box and instructions complete Canadian
Transformers
Transformers Combiner Wars CW Leader Class Ultra Magnus MISB
Transformers
Transformers Takara AM-33 Prime Megatron Final Battle
Transformers
TransFormers Combiner Wars Devastator MISB
Transformers
Transformers Generations Classics Lot
Transformers
Lot of 9 Cybertron Transformers Action figures
Transformers
Transformers G1 KO Re-issue Protectobot Super Warrior Defensor Complete Boxed
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 07:10 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2017, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.