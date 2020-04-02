|
IDWs Transformers Vs. The Terminator: Issue #2 Full 5-Page Preview and Milne Line Ar
TFW2005 members Lucas35 and Alex Milne join forces to preview issue #2 of Transformers vs.
The Terminator, just in time for New Comic Book Day via Comics Continuum and another
great line art post. The T-800, last hope of his kind, has travelled back to 1984 to destroy the Cybertronians before they can awaken and subjugate his future. But when the Ark systems start to bring the Autobots and Decepticons back online, what will he do against two armies? It’s up to one Terminator to save the future and nothing’s gonna stand in his way! Creator credits: David » Continue Reading.
The post IDWs Transformers Vs. The Terminator: Issue #2 Full 5-Page Preview and Milne Line Art
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca