Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page IDWs Transformers Vs. The Terminator: Issue #2 Full 5-Page Preview and Milne Line Ar
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Calendar Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 12:40 AM   #1
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 44,851
IDWs Transformers Vs. The Terminator: Issue #2 Full 5-Page Preview and Milne Line Ar


TFW2005 members Lucas35 and Alex Milne join forces to preview issue #2 of Transformers vs. The Terminator, just in time for New Comic Book Day via Comics Continuum and another great line art post. The T-800, last hope of his kind, has travelled back to 1984 to destroy the Cybertronians before they can awaken and subjugate his future. But when the Ark systems start to bring the Autobots and Decepticons back online, what will he do against two armies? It’s up to one Terminator to save the future and nothing’s gonna stand in his way! Creator credits: David &#187; Continue Reading.

The post IDWs Transformers Vs. The Terminator: Issue #2 Full 5-Page Preview and Milne Line Art appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________


Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping





Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Transformers war for cybertron siege Decepticon Spy Patrol habro pulse 4-pack
Transformers
HASBRO TRANSFORMERS WAR FOR CYBERTRON SIEGE ULTRA MAGNUS LEADER CLASS MISB
Transformers
Transformers WFC-S27 Decepticon Phantomstrike 4 pack (Siege Skywarp)
Transformers
Transformers
Transformers
Transformers Revenge of the Fallen Constructicon Devastator - Used/Not Complete
Transformers
Transformers Revenge of the Fallen/HFTD/RTS Assortment - 19 Figures - Used
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 02:05 AM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2020, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.