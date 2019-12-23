|
Transformers Masterpiece MP-47 Hound In-Hand Images
Thanks to Baidu user*??bw2
*we can share for you our first in-hand images of the new*Transformers Masterpiece MP-47 Hound for your viewing pleasure. We have a really extensive set of images showing packaging, alt mode, robot mode accessories and close-up pics of several key transformation steps. Hound proves to be a very cartoon accurate representation of the Autobot explorer and featuring a high level of posability and a realistic Willys Jeep CJ-3B. The transformation sequence is sure very interesting and kind of complex. Of course, we can not forget the infamous missing neck connection to the chest that worried many » Continue Reading.
