Today, 02:23 PM #1 FreakNasty Generation 1 Join Date: May 2007 Location: Newfoundland Posts: 32 Help with CW Computron! #1 I find Brawls leg mode splits at the bottom easily



#2 When moving his arms around, his chest plate splits apart easily and I have to put his inner workings tight together again. (It seems only the chest plate is holding everything together) Today, 02:38 PM #2 WereDragon EX Beasty Join Date: Jun 2014 Location: Vancouver Posts: 360 Re: Help with CW Computron! #1 Try coating the tabs that hold the leg mode together with Future floor polish and then press the tabs into their ports and leave the polish to dry for a day or so. It thickens the tabs and might allow them to "grip" in the ports better and prevent the leg mode from splitting apart.



#2 The chest plate is holding everything together. Try doing the same fix with it as suggested in #1.

