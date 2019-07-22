|
Transformers Masterpiece MP-18+ Bluestreak (Anime Colors) In-Hand Images
Courtesy of 2005 Boards Phamduc*we have our first set of in-hand images of the*Transformers Masterpiece MP-18+ Bluestreak*to share with you today. This new release of MP-18 Bluestreak comes in*more matte cartoon-accurate paint job, new faces, and effect parts that can plug into his gun or shoulder canons coming directly from the show. The images reveal how expressive and dynamic this figure can be thanks to the new faces and an improved neck articulation. The effect parts work in the rifle and shoulder cannons thanks to interchangeable connectors. Click on the bar to see all the images after the jump, and » Continue Reading.
