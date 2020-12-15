|
TFW2005 Earthrise Gallery Update ? Netflix Soundwave, Runabout, Megatron, Quintesson,
Time for another Photo Bomb of recent releases from the Transformers War for Cybertron Trilogy!* Today we have a mix of retail and exclusive items, plus an overview of a recent Hasbro promotional mailer geared around Earthrise.*** These have all been out somewhere already depending on where you are in the world and how you are looking for them.* Distribution has been sporadic all year for multiple brands.* I got a hold of Earthrise wave 1 in February, caught some of the exclusives through the year, Sky Lynx
and Scorponok
mid year, and am just now getting a » Continue Reading.
The post TFW2005 Earthrise Gallery Update – Netflix Soundwave, Runabout, Megatron, Quintesson, Deluxe Wave 3 & More!
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca