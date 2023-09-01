|
Today, 02:08 AM
#1
Location: Calgary, Alberta
Combiner Wars Starscream
Hey all! Looking for a Combiner Wars Starscream in good condition (some accessories optional, but I?d like the leg guns and null rays). Hoping for it to be around $40-50 plus shipping.
Thanks!
