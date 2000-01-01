Tekkamanraiden G1 Original Join Date: Feb 2009 Location: London, ON Posts: 3,836

DX9 War in pocket dinobots Evening all,



Anyone purchase any of the DX9 War in pocket dinobot figures and can comment on the quality. Been looking at YouTube videos but they seem to be pre-production models. I was just curious if the final versions are any different.



Thanks very much,



TekkamanRaiden

Incoming :

Looking For : DX9 Hulkie

Waiting For : DX9 Dinobots







Feedback __________________: DX9 Hulkie: DX9 DinobotsFeedback http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showthread.php?t=19772