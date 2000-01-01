Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Zhanjang Grimlock
Today, 07:12 AM
Join Date: Jun 2012
Location: Laval, QC
Posts: 1,698
Zhanjang Grimlock
So they're downsizing MPs!! First we have KBB
MP10, Zhanjang Mechanic Masters (Megatron) and now they downsized MP08 Grimlock voyager size.
Voyager Grimlock TF-Direct
Such heroic nonsense!
My Want items
optimusb39
Masterpiece
Join Date: Aug 2015
Location: st. catherines ontario
Posts: 1,014
Re: Zhanjang Grimlock
good replacement for toyworld grimshell.
