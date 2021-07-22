|
Flame Toys ? Kuro Kara Kuri Jazz & Furai Model Arcee, Blackarachnia, Bludgeon, and Ba
The news continues on today as thanks to Taghobby
, we have our first looks at some more upcoming Flame Toys products being shown at ACGHK – those being Kuro Kara Kuri Jazz and also Furai Model Arcee, Balckarachnia, Bludgeon, and Banzai-Tron! For those new to the line, Kuro Kara Kuri are more high-end action figures while the Furai Model products are model kits. Jazz and Arcee are present as physical gray prototypes, while the others only have concept art pictured as of right now. Hopefully it won’t be too long until we see more on them, and we’ll keep » Continue Reading.
