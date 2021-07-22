Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Super_Megatron
Flame Toys ? Kuro Kara Kuri Jazz & Furai Model Arcee, Blackarachnia, Bludgeon, and Ba


The news continues on today as thanks to Taghobby, we have our first looks at some more upcoming Flame Toys products being shown at ACGHK – those being Kuro Kara Kuri Jazz and also Furai Model Arcee, Balckarachnia, Bludgeon, and Banzai-Tron! For those new to the line, Kuro Kara Kuri are more high-end action figures while the Furai Model products are model kits. Jazz and Arcee are present as physical gray prototypes, while the others only have concept art pictured as of right now. Hopefully it won’t be too long until we see more on them, and we’ll keep &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Flame Toys – Kuro Kara Kuri Jazz & Furai Model Arcee, Blackarachnia, Bludgeon, and Banzai-Tron Revealed appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers, and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca
