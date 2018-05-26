Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Transformers Evergreen McDonald?s Happy Meal Toys And App In Saudi Arabia


Transformers Evergreen McDonald’s Happy Meal Toys have arrived in Saudi Arabia along with an update to the Happy Meal Studio App. An app notification alerted fans regarding its new content, which will now enable the user to scan*Transformers Evergreen McDonald’s Happy Meal Toys to unlock games, costumes for Happy (McDonald’s mascot) and Digital Masks for as limited time. Scanning toys will also unlock additional parts for the two Transformers ‘Be An Inventor’ games, making them much easier to win. Winning each game will also unlock new content. The aforementioned*Transformers ‘Be An Inventor’ games are reskins of two games for &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Transformers Evergreen McDonald’s Happy Meal Toys And App In Saudi Arabia appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



