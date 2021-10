Today, 06:43 PM #1 Airmatic Mini-Con Join Date: Oct 2021 Location: windsor ontario Posts: 1 Looking for Beast Wars Megatron as the title says, I am looking for a beast wars megatron of some kind. I am willing to purchase anything from the vintage 1996 release to the masterpiece release from a few years ago dependent on price etc. potentially interested in other beast wars figures if someone is willing to bundle. thanks! Last edited by Airmatic; Today at 06:45 PM . Today, 07:38 PM #2 ssjgoku22 Nexus Maximus Join Date: Feb 2018 Location: Edmonton, Alberta Posts: 2,087 Re: Looking for Beast Wars Megatron



Heres the link for that figure I was mentioning. This store has it in stock:

https://showzstore.com/toysmage-tm01...ron_p1747.html Would you be interested in something like this? This is a ko of the Masterpiece Beast Wars Megatron, but they improved parts on this ko to be better quality than the official. It is a bit expensive, but the other Beast Wars Megatron's other than the vintage are usually pretty expensive.Heres the link for that figure I was mentioning. This store has it in stock:

