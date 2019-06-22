Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page Figure King No. 257 Scans: Transformers Masterpiece MP-47 Hound, Studio Series, Maste
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Calendar Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 01:30 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 42,924
Figure King No. 257 Scans: Transformers Masterpiece MP-47 Hound, Studio Series, Maste


Courtesy of*Loopaza Mega Store*we have our usual doses of*Figure King Magazine Scans. Issue #257 shows some images of* Transformers Masterpiece MP-47 Hound, Studio Series, Masterpiece Movie MPM-08 Megatron, Transformers Cyberverse, War For Cybertron Siege Omega Supreme &#38; Beast Wars Masterpiece MP-48 Lio Convoy. This month we only have 4 pages of Transformers items: Transformers Beast Wars Masterpiece MP-47 Hound  The lastest entry in the G1 Masterpiece line gets some new extra shots showing off robot, alt mode and all the extra accessories. Studio Series  Pictures of the upcoming waves for Japanese market:*Wave 8: SS-34 Longhaul and SS-35 &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Figure King No. 257 Scans: Transformers Masterpiece MP-47 Hound, Studio Series, Masterpiece Movie MPM-08 Megatron, Transformers Cyberverse, War For Cybertron Siege Omega Supreme & Beast Wars Masterpiece MP-48 Lio Convoy appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________


TORONTO TO HOST TRANSFORMERS 35TH ANNIVERSARY EVENT
Meet Transformers Voice Actors and Comic Book Artists
Shop Canadas Largest Dealer Room for Transformers Merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention  full details and tickets now online at https://www.tfcon.ca/tickets

Special guests include Blu Mankuma the voices of Tigatron and Tigerhawk in Beast Wars, Michael Chain the voices of Hoist, Powerglide, Raoul, Red Alert and Skids in Generation 1, Stephen Keener the voices of Fortress Maximus, Hardhead, Hun-Grrr, Mindwipe, Scattershot and Scorponok in Generation 1, Transformers creator Bob Budiansky, Transformers The Movie (1986) writer Ron Friedman, Transformers toy and franchise designer Aaron Archer, plus Transformers comic book artists Alex Milne, Jack Lawrence, Kei Zama and Livio Ramondelli.

TFcon will take place July 12th to 14th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale, 6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario. Online booking for the TFcon Toronto 2019 hotel block is also online.
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping






Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Takara Transformers / Super Link Superion SC 26 ? MISB
Transformers
Lot of 17 Vintage 1980's TRANSFORMERS Toys Dinosaurs, Bugs, Animals
Transformers
Transformers Xtransbots Mini Master Series Warrior Staxx
Transformers
G1 jetfire Pre Transformers Macross Valkyrie
Transformers
HUGE Lot of 33 Vintage TRANSFORMERS Toys 1980's Planes, Helicopters
Transformers
HUGE Lot of 23 Vintage TRANSFORMERS Toys 1980's BoomBox, Tape Recorder
Transformers
Transformers Masterpiece MP-11T Thundercracker Complete 100%
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 03:00 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2019, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.