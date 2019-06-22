|
Figure King No. 257 Scans: Transformers Masterpiece MP-47 Hound, Studio Series, Maste
Courtesy of*Loopaza Mega Store
*we have our usual doses of*Figure King Magazine Scans. Issue #257 shows some images of* Transformers Masterpiece MP-47 Hound, Studio Series, Masterpiece Movie MPM-08 Megatron, Transformers Cyberverse, War For Cybertron Siege Omega Supreme & Beast Wars Masterpiece MP-48 Lio Convoy. This month we only have 4 pages of Transformers items: Transformers Beast Wars Masterpiece MP-47 Hound The lastest entry in the G1 Masterpiece line gets some new extra shots showing off robot, alt mode and all the extra accessories. Studio Series Pictures of the upcoming waves for Japanese market:*Wave 8: SS-34 Longhaul and SS-35 » Continue Reading.
The post Figure King No. 257 Scans: Transformers Masterpiece MP-47 Hound, Studio Series, Masterpiece Movie MPM-08 Megatron, Transformers Cyberverse, War For Cybertron Siege Omega Supreme & Beast Wars Masterpiece MP-48 Lio Convoy
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
TORONTO TO HOST TRANSFORMERS 35TH ANNIVERSARY EVENT
Meet Transformers Voice Actors and Comic Book Artists
Shop Canadas Largest Dealer Room for Transformers Merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention full details and tickets now online at https://www.tfcon.ca/tickets
Special guests include Blu Mankuma
the voices of Tigatron and Tigerhawk in Beast Wars, Michael Chain
the voices of Hoist, Powerglide, Raoul, Red Alert and Skids in Generation 1, Stephen Keener
the voices of Fortress Maximus, Hardhead, Hun-Grrr, Mindwipe, Scattershot and Scorponok in Generation 1, Transformers creator Bob Budiansky
, Transformers The Movie (1986) writer Ron Friedman
, Transformers toy and franchise designer Aaron Archer
, plus Transformers comic book artists Alex Milne
, Jack Lawrence
, Kei Zama
and Livio Ramondelli
.
TFcon will take place July 12th to 14th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale, 6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario. Online booking for the TFcon Toronto 2019 hotel block is also online
.