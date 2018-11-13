Super_Megatron Twitter: @Super_Megatron Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 41,451

Transformers: Bumblebee Movie Rated PG-13



Motion Pictures Association of America (MPAA)



The post







More... Motion Pictures Association of America (MPAA) has rated the upcoming Transformers: Bumblebee movie with a PG-13 rating. This is quite a surprise, since most fans hoped for a PG rating rather than a PG-13. The higher rating is due to “sequences of sci-fi action violence”. However, it is interesting to note that “language, and some innuendo”, “some crude and sexual material, and brief drug material” descriptions as seen on previous Transformers movies, is noticeably absent from this movie’s rating; indicating a lack of toilet humor and sexualization. Full description can be found below. We now await for the final » Continue Reading. The post Transformers: Bumblebee Movie Rated PG-13 appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM





The 2019 Ontario Collectors Con will be Sunday, January 27th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.



The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s and 90s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers (vintage and Japanese imports), Star Wars (new and vintage), GIJoe (vintage and modern), Masters of the Universe (vintage and modern), Super Heroes (Marvel Legends, DC Universe), Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles. __________________The 2019will beat the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s and 90s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers (vintage and Japanese imports), Star Wars (new and vintage), GIJoe (vintage and modern), Masters of the Universe (vintage and modern), Super Heroes (Marvel Legends, DC Universe), Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.