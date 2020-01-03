|
Shockwave Lab SL-66 Upgrade Kit For Siege Micromasters
Via Shockwave Lab Weibo
*we have images of their next product:*SL-66 Upgrade Kit For Siege Micromasters This is a simple but useful kit. It contains 15 magnetic studs/fillers (10 short, 5 long) to solve the “emptiness” in the chest of Siege Micromasters. Easy to install (just don’t use any metallic tools) and they work pretty well. The fillers have a sculpted line/detail on top, so they are not just plain circles. We still have no information on price or release date of this upgrade kit, but Shockwave Lab products dont take much time to be available once » Continue Reading.
The post Shockwave Lab SL-66 Upgrade Kit For Siege Micromasters
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
Ontario Collectors Con 2020
will be Sunday January 26th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel 6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.
The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers, Star Wars, GIJoe, Masters of the Universe, Marvel Legends, DC Universe, Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Power Rangers and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.