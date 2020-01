Shockwave Lab SL-66 Upgrade Kit For Siege Micromasters

Via Shockwave Lab Weibo *we have images of their next product:*SL-66 Upgrade Kit For Siege Micromasters This is a simple but useful kit. It contains 15 magnetic studs/fillers (10 short, 5 long) to solve the "emptiness" in the chest of Siege Micromasters. Easy to install (just don't use any metallic tools) and they work pretty well. The fillers have a sculpted line/detail on top, so they are not just plain circles. We still have no information on price or release date of this upgrade kit, but Shockwave Lab products donít take much time to be available once