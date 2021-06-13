Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Transformers 7 Requesting For Vehicle Extras In Montreal


A couple of days ago, news came by of a Casting Call Sheet requesting background extras for Transformers 7; who are also willing to change their appearances to the styles of 1992. Today, we have obtained another such sheet. But this time for vehicles. Rough translation from French: “Urgent!* Need vehicles from 1994 for a mega American shoot in Montreal. Your vehicle could be in the next biggest Hollywood movie.” It’s interesting that once again we are hearing of the early 1990s. This news could solidify the fact that the 7th Transformers live-action movie will indeed take place in &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Transformers 7 Requesting For Vehicle Extras In Montreal appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



