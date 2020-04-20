Super_Megatron Instagram: colin_tfcon Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 44,570

It is the year… 2005 2020. To all our readers out there, today is the 20th anniversary of Transformer World 2005! We launched back in the year 2000, around today. We don’t know exactly what day it was done, but we know it was around here so we’ve always celebrated it on 4/20, going back to at least 2005. No, it has nothing to do with that other 4/20 thing :). So yeah, 20 YEARS! That is a crazy to type, read, say. I am happy we’ve made it this far, it’s been a wild ride. Two decades of my



