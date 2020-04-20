Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Today, 01:40 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
TFW2005.com Turns 20 Years Old ? TODAY!


It is the year… 2005 2020. To all our readers out there, today is the 20th anniversary of Transformer World 2005! We launched back in the year 2000, around today. We don’t know exactly what day it was done, but we know it was around here so we’ve always celebrated it on 4/20, going back to at least 2005. No, it has nothing to do with that other 4/20 thing :). So yeah, 20 YEARS! That is a crazy to type, read, say. I am happy we’ve made it this far, it’s been a wild ride. Two decades of my &#187; Continue Reading.

The post TFW2005.com Turns 20 Years Old – TODAY! appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca
Today, 02:15 PM   #2
evenstaves
you renegade maverick
Re: TFW2005.com Turns 20 Years Old ? TODAY!
I am often ignorant of such things, so please, for my clarification

Is this site a "spin-off" of TFW2005?

I know we seem to have the same "website model" as actionfigurenews.ca
