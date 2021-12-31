Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page Transformers VRC: Officially Licensed Virtual Run
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 05:12 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 47,654
Transformers VRC: Officially Licensed Virtual Run


Virtual Running Club website have announced a new*Transformers VRC: Officially Licensed Virtual Run featuring several official goods and merchandising for all participants. ROLL OUT OR RISE UP CHALLENGE – AUTOBOTS VS. DECEPTICONS ? DECLARE YOUR ALLEGIANCE Within each of us is greatness waiting to rise, waiting to break through the surface. We all have the power to become something more than others expect. It’s your choice to be brave, to be strong, to be adventurous or daring. It’s your choice to be more tomorrow than what you are today. Earth is under siege and you are needed! With the &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Transformers VRC: Officially Licensed Virtual Run appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping






Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Vintage G1 Transformers Targetmaster Spinister?s Hairsplitter
Transformers
Transformers Cybertron Crumplezone?s Cyber Key VJ40
Transformers
Transformers Cybertron Ransack Cyber Key SC92
Transformers
Transformers Cybertron Brakedown GTS Cyber Key S9K1
Transformers
Transformers Cybertron Soundwave & Laserbeak?s Cyber Key VMJ8
Transformers
Transformers Cybertron Hot Shot?s Cyber Key D85B
Transformers
Transformers Cybertron Demolisher Cyber Key DT67
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 05:44 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2021, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.