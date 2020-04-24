Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Today, 04:20 PM
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 44,591
Earthrise Optimus Prime, Deluxe Wave 1 & Siege Catch Up Photo Galleries Online


Today we have a big update for our gallery selection – 7 figures get dropped all in one shot!* We have the next rounds of Transformers War for Cybertron Earthrise figures – Leader Class Optimus Prime along with Deluxe Cliffjumper, Hoist and Wheeljack.* In addition to those, we also have some Siege stragglers which we are just now getting up – Apeface and the Ratbat / Rumble 2 pack (shout to Bulkhead!). Earthrise continues to impress – the Prime is a work of art and is pretty much a baby Masterpiece.* Looks faithful and good in both modes with minimal &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Earthrise Optimus Prime, Deluxe Wave 1 &#038; Siege Catch Up Photo Galleries Online appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



