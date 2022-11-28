Via Baidu
*we have our first in-hand images of the new*Transformers Masterpiece MP-56 Trailbreaker for your viewing pleasure. We have our first look at the packaging, his realistic*Toyota 4WD Hi-Lux camper truck, instructions, collectible card, robot mode and some extra images which give us an idea of the clever transformation sequence. A very nice addition to the G1 Masterpiece line. See the new images after the jump and share your impressions on the 2005 Boards. Trailbreaker should ship soon and you can still get yours via our sponsors links below. Sponsor Links:*TFSource
,*<a href="https://www.entertainmentearth.com/product/transformers-masterpiece-edition-mp56-trailbreaker/hsf3083?id=TO-901297023" target="_blank" rel="nofollow noopener">Entertainment » Continue Reading.
The post Transformers Masterpiece MP-56 Trailbreaker In-Hand Images
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...