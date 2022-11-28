Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Transformers Masterpiece MP-56 Trailbreaker In-Hand Images


Via Baidu we have our first in-hand images of the new Transformers Masterpiece MP-56 Trailbreaker for your viewing pleasure. We have our first look at the packaging, his realistic Toyota 4WD Hi-Lux camper truck, instructions, collectible card, robot mode and some extra images which give us an idea of the clever transformation sequence. A very nice addition to the G1 Masterpiece line.

The post Transformers Masterpiece MP-56 Trailbreaker In-Hand Images appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



