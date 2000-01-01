Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Today, 09:06 AM
Decepticon Army
King of the Obscure
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: The Ark In Emergency Stasis
Posts: 2,047
Transformers Studio Series Voyager Sweep released in Canada
Thanks to yours truly, Cybertron.ca can confirm that Transformers Studio Series Voyager Sweep has been released in Canada.

The sighting was made at a Walmart in Ontario.

Share your sightings in the Canadian Transformers Sightings forum.
Click image for larger version Name: 52B7E88E-3A53-4D74-97BE-15B3F193B6E6.jpg Views: 7 Size: 21.3 KB ID: 50462  
TFcon's Script Reading Author
Okay, I feel like youre referencing something and I dont get it and thats not fair.
Today, 09:44 AM
Transbot90210
Nexus Maximus
Join Date: May 2007
Location: Toronto
Posts: 2,131
Re: Transformers Studio Series Voyager Sweep released in Canada
EB released them like two weeks ago.



This is not news lol
There from the start, there until the end!
***PROUD SUPPORTER OF 3RD PARTY PRODUCTS***
Today, 10:11 AM
Decepticon Army
King of the Obscure
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: The Ark In Emergency Stasis
Posts: 2,047
Re: Transformers Studio Series Voyager Sweep released in Canada
No one reported any sightings.
TFcon's Script Reading Author
Okay, I feel like youre referencing something and I dont get it and thats not fair.
