Transformers Studio Series Voyager Sweep released in Canada Transformers Studio Series Voyager Sweep has been released in Canada.



The sighting was made at a Walmart in Ontario.



Transformers Studio Series Voyager Sweep has been released in Canada.

The sighting was made at a Walmart in Ontario.

Share your sightings in the Canadian Transformers Sightings forum

Okay, I feel like youre referencing something and I dont get it and thats not fair. __________________