page, DNA Design has revealed their new DK-28 Gear Master upgrade set for an assortment of Kingdom Beast Wars figures, in particular Leader Megatron, Voyager Optimus, and Deluxe Cheetor. Included in the set is: Flail, mutant mask, gap fillers, jetpack, and blast effects for Primal Mutant mask, gun, gap fillers, rubber ducky (Yeeesss!), toothbrush, and blast effects for Megatron Gut gun for Cheetor DNA says the kit is expected to be released in January 2022. Interested in upgrading your beasties? Check out the images and let us know in the discussion thread!
