|
Generations Selects Hot Shot May Be Available At New York Comic-Con 2019
Entertaintment Earth website
*has uploaded an article about some of the exclusives that will be available at the upcoming New York Comic-Con. While Hot Shot is not specifically mentioned in the article, one of the images show a small sticker featuring Generations Selects Hot Shot. This could be a hint about Hot Shot available at the convention this*October 3, 2019, through October 6, 2019. Ready to add the new Generations Selecs Hot Shot into your collection? Let us know your impressions on the 2005 Boards!  
