Rumor: Possible Masterpiece MP-38+ Burning Convoy?
Attention Masterpiece collectors! A listing in BigBadToystore
*got our attention since it’s about a possible*Masterpiece MP-38+ Burning Convoy. What is this about? Optimus Primal made a special appearance in the Japanese exclusive Beast Wars II Movie where he teamed up with Lio Convoy. Both got power-up versions, with Optimus Primal (named Convoy in Japan) now in vibrant red colors. This special red version was also released as a figure using the original Optimus Primal mold in 1998 in Japan, and then using the Robot Masters Optimus Primal mold in 2004. The new listing and name may suggest that a red » Continue Reading.
