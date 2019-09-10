Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Rumor: Possible Masterpiece MP-38+ Burning Convoy?


Attention Masterpiece collectors! A listing in BigBadToystore*got our attention since it’s about a possible*Masterpiece MP-38+ Burning Convoy. What is this about? Optimus Primal made a special appearance in the Japanese exclusive Beast Wars II Movie where he teamed up with Lio Convoy. Both got power-up versions, with Optimus Primal (named Convoy in Japan) now in vibrant red colors. This special red version was also released as a figure using the original Optimus Primal mold in 1998 in Japan, and then using the Robot Masters Optimus Primal mold in 2004. The new listing and name may suggest that a red &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Rumor: Possible Masterpiece MP-38+ Burning Convoy? appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
Re: Rumor: Possible Masterpiece MP-38+ Burning Convoy?
Nobody asked for this, why Takara?
Re: Rumor: Possible Masterpiece MP-38+ Burning Convoy?
Gotta milk dose molds

Especially the "these can't possibly represent anyone else" ones
