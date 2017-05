Super_Megatron Twitter: @Super_Megatron Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 37,760

2017 Tokyo Toy Show Information and Updates



Thanks to TFW2005 veteran*Trailbreaker77,*we’ve got some great information about the 2017 Tokyo Toy Show.*Trailbreaker77*laid out all of the Transformers specific news for us in the discussion thread linked below, but here are the highlights: The show takes place June 3-4 Show exclusive LG-EX Black Convoy Optimus Prime vehicle with a total length of 9 m will be at*the Transformer booth! New product exhibits of “Transformers Last Knight’s Series” And more! Read on for all of the updated info from*



