Thanks to TFW2005 veteran*Trailbreaker77,*we’ve got some great information about the 2017 Tokyo Toy Show.*Trailbreaker77*laid out all of the Transformers specific news for us in the discussion thread linked below, but here are the highlights: The show takes place June 3-4 Show exclusive LG-EX Black Convoy Optimus Prime vehicle with a total length of 9 m will be at*the Transformer booth! New product exhibits of “Transformers · Last Knight’s Series” And more! Read on for all of the updated info from*the Tokyo Toy Show website.
