The next toy line in the Prime Wars trilogy, Power of the Primes, is right around the corner. On top of all the exciting reveals we have received thus far, here we have some possible packaging artwork of Abominus, and the rumored Voyager class figure Elita One and Inferno in their combined mode form from an informant
on Weibo. These artwork carry a similar style as the illustration on the side of Voyager Starscream‘s box from Power of the Primes seen at previous conventions. In these illustrations, Elita One and Inferno are seen combined with Jazz and Slag respectively, » Continue Reading.
