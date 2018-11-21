Super_Megatron Twitter: @Super_Megatron Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 41,504

Studio Series Deluxe Wave 4 and Cyberverse 1-Step Wave 2 Out At Australian Retail



Courtesy of our very own*griffin-of-oz we can report that*Studio Series Deluxe Wave 4 and Cyberverse 1-Step Wave 2 Are Out At Australian Retail. Studio Series SS-22 Dropkick (Bell AH-1 SuperCobra Helicopter alt mode from Bumblebee Movie) and SS-23 KSI Sentry (redeco with new head of SS-02 Stinger) were spotted at*Target in Sydney. The new Cyberverse 1-Step Wave 2 toys: Megatron, Optimus Prime and Starscream were found at*Target and BigW stores in Brisbane. Happy hjuting to all Australian fans! Found any new toys at shelves? Let us know on the 2005 Bords!



The post







More... Courtesy of our very own*griffin-of-oz we can report that*Studio Series Deluxe Wave 4 and Cyberverse 1-Step Wave 2 Are Out At Australian Retail. Studio Series SS-22 Dropkick (Bell AH-1 SuperCobra Helicopter alt mode from Bumblebee Movie) and SS-23 KSI Sentry (redeco with new head of SS-02 Stinger) were spotted at*Target in Sydney. The new Cyberverse 1-Step Wave 2 toys: Megatron, Optimus Prime and Starscream were found at*Target and BigW stores in Brisbane. Happy hjuting to all Australian fans! Found any new toys at shelves? Let us know on the 2005 Bords!The post Studio Series Deluxe Wave 4 and Cyberverse 1-Step Wave 2 Out At Australian Retail appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM





The 2019 Ontario Collectors Con will be Sunday, January 27th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.



The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s and 90s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers (vintage and Japanese imports), Star Wars (new and vintage), GIJoe (vintage and modern), Masters of the Universe (vintage and modern), Super Heroes (Marvel Legends, DC Universe), Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles. __________________The 2019will beat the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s and 90s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers (vintage and Japanese imports), Star Wars (new and vintage), GIJoe (vintage and modern), Masters of the Universe (vintage and modern), Super Heroes (Marvel Legends, DC Universe), Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.